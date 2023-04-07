Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL O’Cyrus Torrence

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

OL O’Cyrus Torrence | Florida | Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-5

Weight | 330

Pros

NFL guard size

Powerful blocker

Penalty free in 2022

College competition/experience

Cons

Range in pass protection

Potentially scheme specific

Not versatile: Nearly all snaps at RG

Stats

2022 PFF grade:

Pass blocking: 76.1 | Run blocking: 89.9 | Overall: 88.0

Three-year PFF grade:

Overall: 83.5

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Round 1-2

Highlight reel

O’Cyrus Torrence is too strong out here at the Senior Bowl! The @GatorsFB OG has been dominant today in 1-on-1 drills 💪 pic.twitter.com/s3Wtk01IBt — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

