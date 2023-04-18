Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Jordan McFadden

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Jordan McFadden.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

OL Jordan McFadden | Clemson | R-Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-2 inches

Weight | 303 lbs

Pros

  • Profiles to play guard & tackle

  • Pass protection

  • Strong hand usage

  • Team captain

Cons

  • Needs to add size in NFL

  • Not always powerful

  • Winning low

Stats

2022 PFF grade:

  • 70.5

Three-year PFF grade: 

  • 77.3

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Mid-round selection

Highlight reel

