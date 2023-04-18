Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Jordan McFadden
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Jordan McFadden.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
OL Jordan McFadden | Clemson | R-Senior
Vitals
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Height | 6-2 inches
Weight | 303 lbs
Pros
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Profiles to play guard & tackle
Pass protection
Strong hand usage
Team captain
Cons
USAT
Needs to add size in NFL
Not always powerful
Winning low
Stats
USAT
2022 PFF grade:
70.5
Three-year PFF grade:
77.3
Consensus rank
USAT
Draft stock: Mid-round selection
Highlight reel
#Clemson OL Jordan McFadden NFL Combine results
Ht: 6’2”
Wt: 303 LBS
40-YD: 4.99s (4th best OL)
10-YD Split: 1.74s
Vert: 28.5”
3-Cone: 7.7s
20-YD Shuttle: 4.81s
Put athleticism on full display today. 7th most snaps played in Clemson FB history, voted a permanent captain in ‘22 pic.twitter.com/z9iGAs99Of
— Johnny Falduto (@johnnyfalduto) March 6, 2023
For more, visit: