Bills draft prospect scouting reports: OL Jordan McFadden

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is offensive lineman Jordan McFadden.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

OL Jordan McFadden | Clemson | R-Senior

Vitals

Height | 6-2 inches

Weight | 303 lbs

Pros

Profiles to play guard & tackle

Pass protection

Strong hand usage

Team captain

Cons

Needs to add size in NFL

Not always powerful

Winning low

Stats

2022 PFF grade:

70.5

Three-year PFF grade:

77.3

Consensus rank

Draft stock: Mid-round selection

Highlight reel

#Clemson OL Jordan McFadden NFL Combine results Ht: 6’2”

Wt: 303 LBS

40-YD: 4.99s (4th best OL)

10-YD Split: 1.74s

Vert: 28.5”

3-Cone: 7.7s

20-YD Shuttle: 4.81s Put athleticism on full display today. 7th most snaps played in Clemson FB history, voted a permanent captain in ‘22 pic.twitter.com/z9iGAs99Of — Johnny Falduto (@johnnyfalduto) March 6, 2023

