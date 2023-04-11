Bills draft prospect scouting reports: TE Dalton Kincaid

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

TE Dalton Kincaid | UTah | Senior

Vitals

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Height | 6-4

Weight | 246

Pros

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Touted ball skills

Catch radius

Speed as a vertile threat

Cons

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Lean size for NFL standard

Run blocking

Limited overall football experience

Stats

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats (12 GP):

70 catches | 890 yards | 8 TDs

Career stats (26 GP):

107 catches | 1,414 yards | 16 TDs

2022 PFF grade:

90.2

Three-year PFF grade:

83.1

Consensus rank

USAT

Draft stock: Round 1-2 pick

Highlight reel

Haven't been as wowed by this TE class as I expected, but Dalton Kincaid has been a breath of fresh air Best downfield ball skills + body control I've seen among his peers and shows some slipperiness after the catch pic.twitter.com/ETq5ljysfA — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 6, 2023

For more, visit:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire