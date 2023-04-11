Bills draft prospect scouting reports: TE Dalton Kincaid
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is tight end Dalton Kincaid.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
TE Dalton Kincaid | UTah | Senior
Vitals
Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Height | 6-4
Weight | 246
Pros
Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Touted ball skills
Catch radius
Speed as a vertile threat
Cons
Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Lean size for NFL standard
Run blocking
Limited overall football experience
Stats
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2022 stats (12 GP):
70 catches | 890 yards | 8 TDs
Career stats (26 GP):
107 catches | 1,414 yards | 16 TDs
2022 PFF grade:
90.2
Three-year PFF grade:
83.1
Consensus rank
USAT
Draft stock: Round 1-2 pick
Highlight reel
Haven't been as wowed by this TE class as I expected, but Dalton Kincaid has been a breath of fresh air
Best downfield ball skills + body control I've seen among his peers and shows some slipperiness after the catch pic.twitter.com/ETq5ljysfA
— Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 6, 2023
For more, visit: