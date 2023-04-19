Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.
If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.
During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.
Next up in our prospect previews is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Ohio State | Junior
Vitals
Height | 6-1 inch
Weight | 196 lbs
Pros
Route-running
Hands
Beats zone defenses
Cons
One season of production
Top speed/burst lacks
2022 hamstring injury
Stats
2022 stats (3 GP):
5 catches | 43 receiving yards
Career stats (23 GP):
110 catches | 1,698 receiving yards | 10 touchdowns
2022 PFF grade:
70.3
Three-year PFF grade:
68.2
Consensus rank
Draft stock: First-round pick
Highlight reel
