Bills draft prospect scouting reports: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

As things stand at the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round. The team has six picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 27, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Here’s a rundown of what the experts are saying about his game:

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Ohio State | Junior

Vitals

Height | 6-1 inch

Weight | 196 lbs

Pros

Route-running

Hands

Beats zone defenses

Cons

One season of production

Top speed/burst lacks

2022 hamstring injury

Stats

2022 stats (3 GP):

5 catches | 43 receiving yards

Career stats (23 GP):

110 catches | 1,698 receiving yards | 10 touchdowns

2022 PFF grade:

70.3

Three-year PFF grade:

68.2

Consensus rank

Draft stock: First-round pick

Highlight reel

