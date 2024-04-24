Who will Bills draft in 1st round? See what experts are saying

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL Draft begins Thursday night, and the Bills currently hold the 28th overall selection in the first round. What they will do with it, however, remains a mystery.

Experts from around the NFL media landscape have been completing mock drafts for months, and WIVB News 4 compiled 30 recent projections to determine a consensus on Buffalo’s first-round selection.







Shocker: most experts have the Bills taking a wide receiver in the first round.

Buffalo is especially thin at the receiver spot following the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins and Justin Shorter are currently the only receivers signed to the roster.

If Buffalo stays put at 28th overall, the most popular pick is Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, who was mocked to the Bills 11 times. Not far behind is LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr., with some experts projecting the Bills could trade up to snag him, while others think he could fall to No. 28. Another Texas receiver, Xavier Worthy, was picked to Buffalo five times across the compiled mock drafts.

Draft analysts have hailed this year’s receiving class as one of the deepest in a long time, and the consensus top three of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze will almost certainly be gone by the time the Bills are on the clock — unless the Bills made a massive leap up the board.

Will Buffalo trade up? Seven mock drafts either had the Bills moving up to select a receiver or indicated they would, good for just under 25%.

You can view each mock draft that WIVB compiled below:

Buffalo Kickoff Live Mock Draft (April 16)

Heather Prusak, WIVB: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Thad Brown, WROC: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Tim Graham, The Athletic: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Sal Capaccio, WGR550: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Matt Parrino, Syracuse.com: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Other NFL mock drafts

Charles Davis, NFL.com (April 24): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Yahoo Sports Staff (April 24): Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Sporting News (April 24): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (April 24): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports (April 24): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports (April 24): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports (April 24): Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports (April 24): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports (April 24): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

ESPN NFL Nation (April 23): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

R.J. White, CBS Sports (April 23): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU*

*Mock trade: Bills receive Nos. 20, 84, Seahawks receive Nos. 28, 60, 160

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com (April 23): Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Rob Rang, Fox Sports (April 23): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU*

*Mock trade: Bills receive No. 16, Seahawks receive Nos. 28, 60

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer (April 23): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk (April 23): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington*

*Mock trade: Bills trade with Broncos to move to No. 12

NBC Sports Staff (April 23): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Ben Solak, The Ringer (April 22): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Eric Edholm, NFL.com (April 22): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Jordan Reid, ESPN (April 22): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

PFF Analysts (April 22): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (April 19): Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan

Dan Parr, NFL.com (April 18): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Dane Brugler, The Athletic (April 17): Brian Thomas Jr., LSU, WR*

*Mock trade: Bills receive No. 17, Jaguars receive Nos. 28, 133, 144, 2025 second-round pick

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports (April 17): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Peter Schrager, Good Morning Football (April 16): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

