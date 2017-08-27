Bills down to one quarterback without a concussion

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Saturday night’s game against the Ravens with a concussion and he has some company in the concussion protocol from one of the team’s other quarterbacks.

Coach Sean McDermott announced on Sunday that T.J. Yates also suffered a concussion during the game in Baltimore. Yates followed Nathan Peterman into the game in the second half and McDermott said Yates “took some licks later in the game” while discussing when he might have been injured.

With two quarterbacks down, the Bills are left with only Nathan Peterman healthy enough to practice or play a few days ahead of the preseason finale. While the rookie could use all the reps he can get, the team will likely be adding someone to back him up on Thursday.

“We haven’t come to a decision at this point in time,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “We’re running the gamut of the different style of quarterbacks out there. Who’s been in this system? Who hasn’t? Younger, older. We’re still going through that process right now.”

It’s a less than ideal spot to be in, but the Bills have two weeks to get healthy before kicking off the season against the Jets.