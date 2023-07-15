Bills’ Dorian Williams predicted to make ‘All-Rookie team’ in 2023

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams has an opportunity and it’s projected that he will take the bull by horns.

NFL.com named 14 defensive rookies from the 2023 NFL draft that will be instant-impact players. Williams was listed as a linebacker that will be just that.

Post-Tremaine Edmunds, many draft observers predicted that Bills could target eventual first-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Jack Campbell, as that player. Once the Lions surprisingly took him earlier than expected, eyes moved to Drew Sanders, but the Bills didn’t take him either. Sanders eventually was selected in the third round by the Denver Broncos.

In another surprise, Buffalo did eventually land a prospect they’re giving a shot to replace Edmunds in Williams via a third-round pick.

Right after the draft, general manager Brandon Beane said Williams would not factor into the discussion to take Edmunds’ old spot. Maybe that was to take pressure off, but Williams is getting that chance.

During spring practices, the Bills coaching staff put Williams in the middle of the defense next to Matt Milano. Williams still has to beat out the likes of Tyrel Dodson and Terrel Bernard for a starting position, but that will be a welcomed achievement if he does.

The breakdown on Williams by NFL.com can be found below:

Williams could earn a starting spot for the Bills in 2023, possibly replacing Tremaine Edmunds in the middle, given the third-round pick’s powerful tackling and nose for the ball. He’s no run-plugger, though, so expect to see him chasing down plays headed for the sideline.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire