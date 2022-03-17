Bills don’t submit rule change suggestion for overtime but three teams do

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane made note that the team had an idea for how to address the NFL’s overtime issue.

The Bills were on the short end of the stick this past postseason when Buffalo lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in extra time. The way things went down, the Bills stormed back but never got the ball on offense in the overtime.

NFL Football Operations went on to announce that the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans did propose some changes.

Here were their overtime suggestions:

At the NFL combine, Beane explained that the Bills’ idea was not one possession-per-team based. It’s closer to something with time on the scoreboard.

“Ours is going to be–without getting into detail–more instead of, one possession and then you get the other possession, is, a time. Similar to basketball, you play five minutes. Baseball, you play, both teams get the top half, the bottom half. And I’m talking postseason only, to play it out so then both teams will definitely have a chance and maybe even more than one possession,” Beane said.

“In postseason, you’ve worked that long, you’ve played a 17-game regular season, you’ve been working since April or May… everything on the line. A coin toss or here or there, I think just, let’s play it out. A certain amount of time, that’s just our opinion,” Beane added.

