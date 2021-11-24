The Bills may be mentally beaten up after last Sunday’s 40-15 thumping by the Colts, but they’re physically in pretty good shape heading into Thursday’s game against the Saints.

The team issued no injury designations for the Thanksgiving nightcap. They only had two players on the injury report at any point this week and both linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Edmunds missed the last two games because of his injury.

While they have no injuries of note, the Bills do have defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and right tackle Spencer Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list. There’s been no word about the chances of either player being cleared in time for the game or whether they would play if cleared.

Bills don’t issue any injury designations for Thursday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk