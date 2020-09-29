Bills don’t expect to host fans “for the foreseeable future”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen told PFT after Sunday’s thrilling 35-32 win over the Rams that the stadium “would have been rocking” if fans had been permitted to go a-knocking. But the Bills had to accomplish their comeback without the benefit of a loud home crowd, and that will continue indefinitely.

The Bills have decided that “fans will not be able to attend Bills home games for the foreseeable future.”

The team originally announced in August that it wouldn’t have fans present for the first two home games. On Tuesday, the Bills said that this procedure will continue to apply moving forward.

“We promise you we are working diligently behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to provide fans with a safe environment should protocols change and we are able to root for the Bills in person,” the team explained.

It’s a shame, frankly, that the team’s rabid fan base can’t personally witness the best edition of the team since the days of the K-Gun offense. But at least the Bills are winning — and maybe they’ll have a chance to return to Tampa and gain redemption 30 years after Scott Norwell sent a Super Bowl-winning kick wide of the mark in the home stadium where the Buccaneers used to play.

