Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 matchup:

Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

S Micah Hyde (neck)

CB Dane Jackson (neck)

TE Dawson Knox (foot)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

Limited participation

WR Gabe Davis (ankle)

S Jordan Poyer (foot)

DT Tim Settle (calf)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

Full practice

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

LB Matt Milano (neck)

Notes: The Bills had only a walkthrough practice on Wednesday… Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital.

Miami Dolphins (2-0)

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

OL Terron Armstead (toe)

TE Cethan Carter (concussion)

CB Xavien Howard (groin)

TE Hunter Long (ankle)

Limited participation

LB Channing Tindall (illness)

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)

Full practice

TE Tanner Conner (knee)

DT Raekwon Davis (knee)

FB Alec Ingold (shoulder)

Notes: Howard, Armstead are both starters for the Dolphins.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire