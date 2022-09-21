Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 matchup:

Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13)  Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • S Micah Hyde (neck)

  • CB Dane Jackson (neck)

  • TE Dawson Knox (foot)

  • DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

Limited participation

  • WR Gabe Davis (ankle)

  • S Jordan Poyer (foot)

  • DT Tim Settle (calf)

  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

  • DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

Full practice

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

  • LB Matt Milano (neck)

Notes: The Bills had only a walkthrough practice on Wednesday… Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital.

Miami Dolphins (2-0)

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25)  Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • OL Terron Armstead (toe)

  • TE Cethan Carter (concussion)

  • CB Xavien Howard (groin)

  • TE Hunter Long (ankle)

Limited participation

  • LB Channing Tindall (illness)

  • WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)

Full practice

  • TE Tanner Conner (knee)

  • DT Raekwon Davis (knee)

  • FB Alec Ingold (shoulder)

Notes: Howard, Armstead are both starters for the Dolphins.

