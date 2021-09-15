Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (0-1)
Did not practice
WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)
Limited practice
LB Matt Milano (ankle)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder)
Full participation
WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot)
Notes:
Lotulelei did not play in Week 1 vs. Steelers. … McKenzie and Davis were injured in Week 1 but returned. … Milano did not miss a snap vs. the Steelers. … DE Mario Addison & WR Cole Beasley were given veteran rest day on Wednesday.
Miami Dolphins (1-0)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited practice
TE Adam Shaheen (knee)
LB Andrew Van Finkel (back)
WR Preston Williams (foot)
Full participation
S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder)
WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)
DT John Jenkins (knee)
LB Elandon Roberts (knee)
Notes:
Shaheen also spent time on the COVID-19 list. … Williams did not play in Week 1 vs. the Patriots.
