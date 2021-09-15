Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (0-1)

Did not practice

Limited practice

Full participation

Notes:

Lotulelei did not play in Week 1 vs. Steelers. … McKenzie and Davis were injured in Week 1 but returned. … Milano did not miss a snap vs. the Steelers. … DE Mario Addison & WR Cole Beasley were given veteran rest day on Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Did not practice

  • N/A

Limited practice

Full participation

  • S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder)

  • WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

  • DT John Jenkins (knee)

  • LB Elandon Roberts (knee)

Notes:

Shaheen also spent time on the COVID-19 list. … Williams did not play in Week 1 vs. the Patriots.

