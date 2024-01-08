Bills at Dolphins: Trent Sherfield hauls in helmet-tipped ball for touchdown (video)

Now that’s one way to do it… and a way we’re likely to never see again.

The Buffalo Bills evened up the score at 7-7 in the first half against the Miami Dolphins in their huge Week 18 matchup. It was a score that was anything but normal.

In the red zone, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had one of his passes tipped… by a player’s head. A throw hit the noggin’ of Miami defender Andrew Van Ginkel.

Then the ball floated in the air and somehow went to Buffalo’s Trent Sherfield. Not only that, Sherfield toe-tapped the catch for the score.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire