Bills at Dolphins: Trent Sherfield hauls in helmet-tipped ball for touchdown (video)
Now that’s one way to do it… and a way we’re likely to never see again.
The Buffalo Bills evened up the score at 7-7 in the first half against the Miami Dolphins in their huge Week 18 matchup. It was a score that was anything but normal.
In the red zone, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had one of his passes tipped… by a player’s head. A throw hit the noggin’ of Miami defender Andrew Van Ginkel.
Then the ball floated in the air and somehow went to Buffalo’s Trent Sherfield. Not only that, Sherfield toe-tapped the catch for the score.
Check it out in the clip below:
