Bills at Dolphins: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Thursday ahead of their Week 3 matchup:

Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

S Micah Hyde (neck)

CB Dane Jackson (neck)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

S Jordan Poyer (foot)

Limited participation

WR Gabe Davis (ankle)

TE Dawson Knox (foot)

DT Tim Settle (calf)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

Full practice

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

LB Matt Milano (neck)

FB Reggie Gilliam (elbow)

Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2. .. Jackson was released from the hospital but has not practiced this week. … Poyer was downgraded from limited to DNP. … Knox was upgrade from out to limited practice on Thursday.

Miami Dolphins (2-0)

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

OL Terron Armstead (toe)

TE Cethan Carter (concussion)

TE Hunter Long (ankle)

Limited participation

DT Raekwon Davis (knee)

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe)

CB Xavien Howard (groin)

Full practice

TE Tanner Conner (knee)

LB Channing Tindall (illness)

FB Alec Ingold (shoulder)

Notes: Armstead, the starting left tackle, has not practiced this week. … Howard was upgraded from out to limited on Thursday. … Davis was downgraded from full to limited.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire