Bills at Dolphins: Thursday injury reports
Here are the injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Thursday, ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (0-1)
Did not practice
WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot/ rest)
Limited practice
DT Star Lotulelei (calf)
WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)
S Micah Hyde (neck)
Full participation
WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot)
LB Matt Milano (ankle)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder)
Notes:
Lotulelei did not play in Week 1 vs. Steelers. … Sanders had a veteran rest day on Thursday but was a full participant on Wednesday. … Davis was upgraded to limited on Thursday. … Milano and McKenzie were upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday. … Hyde was a new addition to the injury report.
Miami Dolphins (1-0)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited practice
N/A
Full participation
S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder)
WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)
DT John Jenkins (knee)
LB Elandon Roberts (knee)
TE Adam Shaheen (knee)
LB Andrew Van Finkel (back)
WR Preston Williams (foot)
Notes:
Shaheen, Van Ginkel, and Williams were all upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday.
