Bills at Dolphins: Thursday injury reports

Here are the injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Thursday, ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (0-1)

Did not practice

WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot/ rest)

Limited practice

DT Star Lotulelei (calf)

WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)

S Micah Hyde (neck)

Full participation

WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot)

LB Matt Milano (ankle)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder)

Notes:

Lotulelei did not play in Week 1 vs. Steelers. … Sanders had a veteran rest day on Thursday but was a full participant on Wednesday. … Davis was upgraded to limited on Thursday. … Milano and McKenzie were upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday. … Hyde was a new addition to the injury report.

Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Did not practice

N/A

Limited practice

N/A

Full participation

S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder)

WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

DT John Jenkins (knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (knee)

TE Adam Shaheen (knee)

LB Andrew Van Finkel (back)

WR Preston Williams (foot)

Notes:

Shaheen, Van Ginkel, and Williams were all upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday.

