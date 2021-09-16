Bills at Dolphins: Thursday injury reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Thursday, ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (0-1)

Did not practice

Limited practice

Full participation

Notes:

Lotulelei did not play in Week 1 vs. Steelers. … Sanders had a veteran rest day on Thursday but was a full participant on Wednesday. … Davis was upgraded to limited on Thursday. … Milano and McKenzie were upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday. … Hyde was a new addition to the injury report.

Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Did not practice

  • N/A

Limited practice

  • N/A

Full participation

  • S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder)

  • WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

  • DT John Jenkins (knee)

  • LB Elandon Roberts (knee)

  • TE Adam Shaheen (knee)

  • LB Andrew Van Finkel (back)

  • WR Preston Williams (foot)

Notes:

Shaheen, Van Ginkel, and Williams were all upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday.

Related

PFF doesn't give Bills' offensive line a terrible Week 1 grade

Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

Bills' Sean McDermott on potential O-line changes: 'We'll see'

Recommended Stories