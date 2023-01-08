Bills, Dolphins slated to meet in first round of playoffs

The Buffalo Bills’ playoff slate is set.

Next weekend, the Bills (13-3) will march toward into the postseason and will face familiar foe: The Miami Dolphins (9-8).

Buffalo will host Miami at Highmark Stadium following the Week 18 results for both teams.

The Bills defeated the New England Patriots by a 35-23 score. That eliminated the Pats from the playoffs and helped out the Dolphins.

Miami defeated the New York Jets, 11-7, despite not having starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup. Backup Skylar Thompson led the Dolphins to the win.

Tagovailoa’s status remains in the air for the playoffs as he battles a concussion issue.

During last year’s postseason, Buffalo faced another divisional foe in New England. The Bills won 47-17, breaking the stalemate the two teams had during the regular season.

Buffalo and Miami have split their season series this year as well.

Related

Damar Hamlin, like you, was blown away by start to Bills vs. Patriots Bills' Josh Allen waits, finds Dawson Knox for score vs. Patriots (video) Bills' Damar Hamlin shares emotional first social media post since injury

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire