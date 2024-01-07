Bills at Dolphins: Leonard Fournette elevated from practice squad

The Buffalo Bills will have Leonard Fournette in the lineup against the Miami Dolphins in their important regular season finale.

The team announced that Fournette was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. It’s the second time Fournette has been called up.

We’ve elevated RB Leonard Fournette from the practice squad for tomorrow's game.@Ticketmaster | #BUFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/EBGg5OqPf7 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2024

Fournette gained 20 yards on five carries against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 23. He also returned a kick for 17 yards in that game.

Fournette originally signed in Buffalo (10-6) when Ken Dorsey was the team’s offensive coordinator. Since Joe Brady replaced him, it has appeared that Brady prefers using Ty Johnson and Latavius Murray behind James Cook in the backfield.

Johnson was inactive against the Chargers when Fournette was called up but currently the Bills do not have any injured running backs. It remains to be seen what role Fournette has against the Dolphins (11-5).

