Bills at Dolphins: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (0-1)

  • LB Andre Smith

  • OL Tommy Doyle

  • DL Efe Obada (calf)

  • DE Boogie Basham

  • DT Harrison Phillips

Miami Dolphins (1-0)

  • WR Will Fuller (personal reasons)

  • CB Trill Williams

  • CB Noah Igbinoghene

  • OL Greg Little

  • DB Elijah Campbell

  • TE Hunter Long

