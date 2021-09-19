Bills at Dolphins: Game day inactives
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 2 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (0-1)
LB Andre Smith
OL Tommy Doyle
DL Efe Obada (calf)
DE Boogie Basham
DT Harrison Phillips
Miami Dolphins (1-0)
WR Will Fuller (personal reasons)
CB Trill Williams
CB Noah Igbinoghene
OL Greg Little
DB Elijah Campbell
TE Hunter Long
Related
Bills still over-FG favorites at Dolphins heading into Week 2
What Sean McDermott said about Bills' scratches Zach Moss, Boogie Basham
PODCAST: Will Bills' O-line bounce back vs. Dolphins?