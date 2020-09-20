Bills at Dolphins: Game day inactives

Here’s the full list of game day inactives for both the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium. Be sure to check out all our game previews from throughout this week at the bottom:
Buffalo Bills (1-0)
- LB Matt Milano (hamstring)
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder)
- QB Jake Fromm
- RB TJ Yeldon
- OL Ike Boettger
- TE Lee Smith
Miami Dolphins (0-1)
- LB Elandon Roberts (concussion)
- RB/ WR Malcolm Perry
- S Clayton Fejedelem
- DE Jason Strowbridge
- OL Adam Pankey
Game previews:
