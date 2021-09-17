Bills at Dolphins: Final Friday injury reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Friday, ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (0-1)
Out
N/A
Questionable
DT Star Lotulelei (calf)
WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)
DE Efe Obada (calf)
Will play
WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot)
S Micah Hyde (neck)
LB Matt Milano (ankle)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder)
Notes:
Lotulelei did not play in Week 1 vs. Steelers. … Davis was upgraded to limited on Thursday and Friday. … Obada was injured during Friday’s practice.
Miami Dolphins (1-0)
Out
WR Will Fuller (personal reason)
Questionable
WR Preston Williams (foot)
Will play
S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder)
WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)
DT John Jenkins (knee)
LB Elandon Roberts (knee)
TE Adam Shaheen (knee)
LB Andrew Van Finkel (back)
Notes:
Fuller did not practice all week but it was non-injury related. … Williams was upgraded to full participation on Thursday but then downgraded to limited on Friday.
Related
LOOK: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs on cover of Sports Illustrated Kids
Patriots defender not impressed with Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1
Bills at Dolphins: Thursday injury reports