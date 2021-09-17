Bills at Dolphins: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Friday, ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (0-1)

Out

N/A

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Lotulelei did not play in Week 1 vs. Steelers. … Davis was upgraded to limited on Thursday and Friday. … Obada was injured during Friday’s practice.

Miami Dolphins (1-0)

Out

WR Will Fuller (personal reason)

Questionable

WR Preston Williams (foot)

Will play

S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder)

WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

DT John Jenkins (knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (knee)

TE Adam Shaheen (knee)

LB Andrew Van Finkel (back)

Notes:

Fuller did not practice all week but it was non-injury related. … Williams was upgraded to full participation on Thursday but then downgraded to limited on Friday.

