Bills at Dolphins: Final Friday injury reports

Here your final injury reports and player designations for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins from Friday ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Out

LB Matt Milano (hamstring)

LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder)

Questionable

N/A

Will play

Notes:

Both Edmunds and Milano exited Week 1 vs. the Jets due to injury. … Buffalo’s primary linebacker backups are AJ Klein and Tyrel Dodson.

Miami Dolphins (0-1)

Out

LB Elandon Roberts (concussion)

Questionable

WR DeVante Parker (hamstring)

Will play

Notes:

Parker is a “game-time decision” according to Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. … Howard and Jones were both limited until Friday, when they had full practices.

