Bills at Dolphins: 7 things to watch for during Week 3’s game

The Buffalo Bills continue their regular season journey on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Dolphins matchup:

Who is starting all over the place?

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91)

This boils down to injuries. The Bills have numerous players banged up heading into their Dolphins matchup. Which of those will start?

Some of those names:

LB Matt Milano (stinger)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

S Micah Hyde (neck)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

WR Gabe Davis (ankle)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

DT Tim Settle (calf)

Defensive front dominates

Bills Von Miller

In the Buffalo’s season opener, the defensive front notched seven total sacks. An impressive effort. While that number dropped in Week 2, the Bills totally shut down the Titans’ running game led by Derrick Henry.

Can the Bills keep up that domination?

Can the run game get going?

Bills running back Zack Moss (20)

While the Bills make quarterback Josh Allen throwing the ball work, Buffalo still can’t run the ball. That doesn’t just fall on the backs, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss need help from the offensive line.

Complementing Allen’s abilities on the ground would be such a welcomed sight–And for what it’s worth, the Dolphins have allowed 116.5 yards per game on the ground this season.

Toughest test to date for secondary

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24)

The top-three receivers in terms of yards through two games in the NFL:

Tyreek Hill: 284

Stefon Diggs: 270

Jaylen Waddle: 240

The Bills secondary, including rookie corners Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, have played well through two games. This will be their toughest test of the young season.

Hill, Waddle, and tight end Mike Gesicki and good playmakers. Buffalo has to shut down all three.

And don’t forget Jackson and Hyde being on the early-week injury report. The Bills will want those two in the lineup.

Has Tua closed the gap on Josh?

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has seven touchdowns through two games, leads the NFL with 739 passing yards, and put on a comeback for the ages last week.

Has he closed the AFC East QB gap on Josh Allen as the division’s best?

The Bills quarterback has a sizeable lead but there’s no doubting after Tagovailoa’s start this there’s a chance for him to inch closer.

Diggs cruising

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills

The Bills have leaned on Diggs a lot through two games. He has put up some massive numbers in that time frame, as shown above.

The Dolphins have a solid secondary. Can Buffalo keep going to Diggs or will Allen have to spread it around a bit more? During his Bills career, Diggs has average 82.25 yards per game against Miami.

Turnover battle

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58)

The Bills have had two completely different outings in terms of the turnover battle this year. Buffalo gave it away way too much and then were perfect last week against the Titans.

Overall, Buffalo has a +3 turnover differential so far. Miami is at +1. Turnovers influence games in a massive manner, especially in divisional matchups.

