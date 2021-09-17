Bills at Dolphins: 7 things to watch for during Week 2’s game

The Buffalo Bills will look to get their winning ways started in 2021 in Week 2. The Bills (0-1) visit the Miami Dolphins (1-0) after their season-opening loss last week.

Once the game gets going, there will a few particular things to keep in mind throughout it.

With that, here are seven things to watch for during Week 1’s Bills-Dolphins matchup:

Will the O-line bounce back?

Penalties and poor play plagued the Bills in Week 1 on offense, especially along the O-line. The biggest thing to watch for against the Dolphins is if this unit will improve moving forward. On a positive note, the offensive line will not face the likes of TJ Watt & Co. from the Steelers for the rest of the season.

Does the D-line force miscues?

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa helped Miami beat the Patriots 17-16 last week, but he wasn't without some poor play. The Patriots' pass rush caused Tagovailoa to throw up a duck that was picked off in the game. Against the Steelers, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was getting the ball out of his hand in just over two seconds. That's too fast for Buffalo's defensive line to do anything about it but Tagovailoa is unlikely to be that fast. Can the Bills take advantage of that?

A different cornerback to watch

A lot of attention was on Bills cornerback Levi Wallace in Week 1. Against the Dolphins, the guy worth watching in Week 2 might be Taron Johnson instead. The nickel cornerback will be against rookie slot receive Jaylen Waddle. He scored in his NFL debut last week and can fly. Will Johnson be able to keep up?

The turnover battle

The Bills defense did give up some back-breaking catches late against the Steelers. Can't blame them for the loss, though. They played well for the majority of the outing. However, even Bills safety Micah Hyde said after the game that forcing turnovers would've been nice. Doing so vs. Miami would be, too. In Week 1, the Dolphins defense forced two fumbles and were known as an opportunistic defense in general last season. Taking the ball away is a key for the Bills defense in this one.

A faster start

As their 56-26 win last season showed, the Bills offense is more than capable of scoring early and often against the Dolphins defense. But in Week 1, the Steelers did a good job holding the Bills offense, including on their first drive of the game. Buffalo had a 75-yard kick return but only managed a field goa;l. Can Buffalo put together a better start?

Did Steelers change Dolphins' mindset?

The Dolphins are a defense that blitzes and does so a lot. Sometimes up to 40 percent of their defensive snaps see them rush the opposing QB. But did the Steelers change their minds? And if so, how much? Allen was under pressure a lot in Week 1 and was only blitzed once by the Pittsburgh defense. Of course, the offensive line needs to help the quarterback here.

Josh Allen hating everything about the Dolphins

Allen hates the Dolphins. He must. For some reason. Of his six AFC Offensive Player of the Week Awards in his career, three have come against Miami. A huge game from him could be en route once again.

