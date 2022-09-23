Bills at Dolphins: 3 key matchups in Week 3

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Miami Dolphins in their upcoming Week 3 game.

Even with it being an AFC East showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

With that, here are three key matchups to watch between the Bills (2-0) and Dolphins (2-0):

CB Taron Johnson vs. WR Jaylen Waddle

The Dolphins have Tyreek Hill at the top of their receiving depth chart. He’ll require a team effort to shutdown, plus Hill will move around the offense.

Waddle, who has the third-most receiving yards in the NFL heading into Week 3, will be a strong presence out of the slot. Johnson is a veteran cornerback for the Bills right now and he needs to do his team a favor against Waddle in the slot and lock him down.

WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB Xavien Howard

Diggs is heading into Week 3 looking for a third-straight game over 100 yards. Adding to his three touchdowns he scored last week would be nice, too.

This matchup is one to watch, in particular, because of injury.

It’s unclear if Buffalo will have the services of No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis. He did not play last week due to an ankle injury and has been limited in practice this week.

Additionally, Howard missed one Miami practice this week and was limited in another. If he’s playing banged up against Diggs, the Dolphins secondary could be in for a long day.

DE Greg Rousseau vs. OL Greg Little

The Bills will move their defensive linemen all over their front but Rousseau should lineup across from Little a nice amount. That’s a battle he should have the edge in.

Pro Football Focus has graded Little an overall mark of 48.5 so far this season. That’s brutal. Rousseau has two sacks, three QB hits and three tackles for loss through two games.

