Bills’ Dion Dawkins nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins is his team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It is the first time Dawkins has been chosen.

Over the past two years, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was the team’s nominee.

A highly-coveted award, the honor recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Nominees from each team all receive up to $40,000 toward a charity of their choice and the league-wide winner receives a $250,000 donation.

The 2022 winner will be revealed during NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

For further insight into Dawkins’ work in the Buffalo community, check out video below from the Bills:

His big personality is matched only in size by his heart for our community. We're proud to have Dion Dawkins as our 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Retweet to congratulate @DDawkins66! ❤️💙 #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/hGBWEHEn26 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 6, 2022

Related

PFF: Bills' Jordan Poyer named among top-25 free agents in 2023 Rodger Saffold makes it clear: He wants to stay with Bills in Buffalo Baldy's breakdowns: Rodger Saffold makes the O-line better 'everywhere he goes'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire