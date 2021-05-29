Bills’ Dion Dawkins: ‘We have that fuel, that fire’

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is ready to make things right in 2021.

After falling one game short of the Super Bowl last season, Dawkins said via NFL Network recently that the Bills want to overcome this hurdle. However, Dawkins did not discredit last year at all. Instead, he called it a “blessing” to learn from.

“We’re definitely using that anger and all of those lessons to impact and control our emotions for this upcoming season,” Dawkins said.

For more from Dawkins and his recent segment on Good Morning Football, see the attached video below:

