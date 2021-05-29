Bills’ Dion Dawkins: ‘We have that fuel, that fire’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is ready to make things right in 2021.
After falling one game short of the Super Bowl last season, Dawkins said via NFL Network recently that the Bills want to overcome this hurdle. However, Dawkins did not discredit last year at all. Instead, he called it a “blessing” to learn from.
“We’re definitely using that anger and all of those lessons to impact and control our emotions for this upcoming season,” Dawkins said.
For more from Dawkins and his recent segment on Good Morning Football, see the attached video below:
"We walk and talk with that #BillsMafia swagger."@DDawkins66 | @GMFB pic.twitter.com/jCFVZv1JMR
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 26, 2021
Related
Buffalo Bills release statement on stadium study
Buffalo Bills announce season tickets for 2021 are sold out
Devin Singletary, not Zack Moss, lands on PFF list of top RBs
Latest thoughts from Josh Allen on COVID-19 vaccine