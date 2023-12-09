Bills’ Dion Dawkins ahead of Chiefs game: ‘Kill or be killed’

Dion Dawkins and the Bills have a mantra they’ve been touting all week during the lead up their matchup with the Chiefs.

An appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football morning program did not change that.

Previewing the game, Dawkins kept it at “kill or be killed.”

That’s the approach the Bills need to take… and one they can. At 6-6, the Bills must beat the Chiefs (8-4) to stay alive in the playoff race.

For more from Dawkins, see the attached GMFB clip below:

"We have to put one foot in front of another and not look at it as a 5 week run, and look at it as a day run or a weekly run. A single, individual battle…"@DDawkins66 on the @BuffaloBills looking forward pic.twitter.com/I6yVsbBTUL — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire