Bills’ Dion Dawkins ahead of Chiefs game: ‘Kill or be killed’

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Dion Dawkins and the Bills have a mantra they’ve been touting all week during the lead up their matchup with the Chiefs.

An appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football morning program did not change that.

Previewing the game, Dawkins kept it at “kill or be killed.”

That’s the approach the Bills need to take… and one they can. At 6-6, the Bills must beat the Chiefs (8-4) to stay alive in the playoff race.

For more from Dawkins, see the attached GMFB clip below:

