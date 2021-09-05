Bills’ Devin Singletary tells GMFB his 2021 goals (video)
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is looking to have a bounce-back campaign in 2021. After a strong rookie year, last season saw Singletary preform in an up-and-down manner.
So far in the preseason, Singletary has had an strong showing and he looks poised to contribute to Buffalo’s high-powered offense in 2021.
The Bills rusher got into more detail on his goals for next season during a recent appearance on NFL Network‘s Good Morning Football.”
Check out Singletary’s interview in the video player above.
