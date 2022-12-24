Bills’ Devin Singletary opens second half with TD vs. Bears (video)

Coming out of the mid-game break, the Bills (11-3) trailed the Bears (3-11) on the scoreboard, 10-6.

It was short lived.

On their opening drive of the second half, the Bills took a 14-10 lead. It concluded thanks to a 33-yard rushing score by running back Devin Singletary.

Carrying the ball up the middle, the Bills offensive line deserved some credit. They gave him plenty of space to work with and he rewarded their efforts.

Check out Singletary’s TD vs. the Bears in the clip below:

Related

Bills' post-game travel after Bears meeting will be altered by Buffalo airport Wind not a problem: Josh Allen finds Gabe Davis for Bills TD vs. Bears (video) Bills-Bears ends up being coldest road game in team history

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire