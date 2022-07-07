Bills’ Devin Singletary named team’s ‘most underrated player’

With all the movement around the Buffalo Bills this offseason, Football Outsiders (via ESPN) decided to remind us that Devin Singletary is still a valuable asset in the team’s backfield.

The Bills added multiple pieces to help quarterback Josh Allen in 2022. Depth was added behind Dawson Knox at tight end in OJ Howard. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder will help fill Cole Beasley’s shoes in the slot.

But the biggest of all these moves was using a second-round pick at the 2022 NFL draft on running back James Cook.

That’s a round where a prospect is expected to make some contributions as a rookie. That has caused some to be excited about Cook’s abilities, particularly in the passing game.

But Singletary still remains the most-likely option at the top of Buffalo’s backfield heading toward training camp. Not only does he have experience, Singletary turned it on toward the end of last season, cementing himself as the team’s best rusher.

Here’s what Football Outsiders added to the Singletary equation:

Singletary has averaged 211 touches and 5.0 touchdowns the past two seasons and has been a modest producer in typical fantasy football formats. His above-average 4.4 and 4.6 yards per attempt in the past two seasons deserves extra credit behind a bottom-10 run-blocking offensive line with 69% run block win rates. Singletary leads running backs with 200 or more touches with a 23.5% broken tackle rate the past two years, according to Sports Info Solutions charting.

