Bills cornerback Levi Wallace is closing in on a return from injured reserve.

Wallace has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 4 and the team announced that he has been designated to return to the active roster on Wednesday. He’ll be able to practice right away and can be added to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots if the team chooses to go that route.

The timing looks good for the Bills. Josh Norman did not play against the Jets last weekend because of a hamstring injury and could be out for a while longer.

Buffalo also designated linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips for return. He played seven special teams snaps in Week 1.

Bills designate Levi Wallace for return from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk