Bills’ depth gets seal of approval from ESPN

Buffalo is well aware of the mostly uneventful offseason the Bills and general manager Brandon Beane have put together in recent months.

In order to be a head-turning franchise this spring, the Bills would have had to lose key pieces of their team such as linebacker Matt Milano and right tackle Daryl Williams. Instead, both re-signed.

Because of Beane’s crafty work getting such players signed, and the job the Bills did in addressing their backups this offseason, the Bills… were not mentioned in a list from ESPN.

Breaking down the NFL’s 16 most vulnerable positions in the league, analyst Bill Barnwell… left the Bills off. That’s a testament to the work conducted by Beane this offseason.

Referenced already, but the Bills kept their key pending free agents. But beyond that, their small splashes in free agency might pay dividends, or at least, they at least kept the Bills off ESPN’s list of concerning positions.

Of those free agent moves made by the Bills, signing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could pay the biggest dividends. His similar skill set to starting QB Josh Allen might help this team keep its head above water if Allen misses a game or two.

Additionally on offense, Emmanuel Sanders helped Buffalo keep their long list of talent in terms of playmakers. Sanders is essentially replacing John Brown, but a case could have been made for the Bills to not worry about this area… but Beane thought otherwise.

Defensively, the Bills further cemented depth concerns at defensive end and at linebacker the team might have had. Via the draft, Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr. were added on the edge. Marquel Lee and Tyrell Adams, like Trubisky, could prove to be pivotal for a game or two as well.

While not directly, the roster-building efforts of Beane are given a nice nod by ESPN.