Bills’ Deonte Harty ties game up vs. Dolphins with 96-yard return score (video)

A player that has been very quiet in his brief Bills career is Deonte Harty.

He stepped into the spotlight against the Dolphins.

Harty tied the game at 14 in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter on a special teams play. Harty returned a punt 96 yards for a score after he decided to field the ball very deep and near his own end zone.

It worked, though.

Check out Harty’s score below:

#Bills PR Deonte Harty just returned a punt 96 yards for a TD and this game just got super spicy. 💨pic.twitter.com/yUZ8RT93iQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire