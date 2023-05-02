Bills’ Deonte Harty spent the first round of the NFL draft the Buffalo way

Deonte Harty decided to spend the first round of the 2023 NFL draft in the most Buffalo way possible.

Harty, a free-agent signing of the Bills earlier this offseason, posted a photo to his social media account on Twitter right before the start of the first round on Thursday.

In the photo sits a huge line of chicken wings on a table. Harty wrote in the message that he was taking in the start of the draft at Bar Bill, likely getting his first, or one of his first tastes, of true wings in western New York.

Check out Harty’s post below:

Bar Bill treat me right pic.twitter.com/7b3G8IqCwz — Deonte Harty (@tayynation1) April 27, 2023

