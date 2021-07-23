Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes embraces the COVID vaccine

Yep, the Bills have a schism.

At a time when receiver Cole Beasley has made his opposition to the COVID vaccine clear and only hours after guard Jon Feliciano chimed in as anti-vaccine, defensive end Jerry Hughes set them both straight on Twitter.

“Sooo the top scientists in the entire world got together to figure out how to combat Covid-19,” Hughes said. “And when they came up with a vaccine, you question them. They are trying to save lives and you have doubt.”

Thank you, Jerry Hughes. Frankly, more players need to come out and say the same thing. The bigger the star, the better.

I’m not going to name names; we know who the stars are. Every one of them should make a public pro-vaccine push, if they believe in the vaccine. And if they don’t, they should listen to Jerry Hughes.

