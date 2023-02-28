Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier decides to take 2023 season off

The Buffalo Bills announced a slew of updates to their coaching staff ahead of the 2023 offseason.

One stood out above the rest: Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will not return next season.

The team announced on Tuesday that Frazier has decided to “take a year off” from coaching in 2023. Per the Bills, Frazier “plans to return to coaching in 2024.”

Along with the Frazier news, Buffalo’s coaching staff announced four new additions:

Austin Gund was named offensive assistant/offensive line coach

Adam Henry is the team’s new wide receiver coach

Al Holcomb was named senior defensive assistant

Kyle Shurmur was named offensive quality control coach

Check back for updates…

Related

15 prospects on offense to watch for the Bills at the 2023 NFL combine Bills' Tremaine Edmunds looking to surpass these NFL greats 15 prospects on defense to watch for the Bills at the 2023 NFL combine

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire