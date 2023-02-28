Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier decides to take 2023 season off
The Buffalo Bills announced a slew of updates to their coaching staff ahead of the 2023 offseason.
One stood out above the rest: Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will not return next season.
The team announced on Tuesday that Frazier has decided to “take a year off” from coaching in 2023. Per the Bills, Frazier “plans to return to coaching in 2024.”
Along with the Frazier news, Buffalo’s coaching staff announced four new additions:
Austin Gund was named offensive assistant/offensive line coach
Adam Henry is the team’s new wide receiver coach
Al Holcomb was named senior defensive assistant
Kyle Shurmur was named offensive quality control coach
