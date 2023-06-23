Bills defense PFF grades from 2022 season
It’s not the end all, be all, but analytics can give some context.
The Buffalo Bills made a few new additions on both sides of the ball during the 2023 offseason. Leonard Floyd will jump into pass rush to try and help out there. On the other side of the trenches, the likes of Connor McGovern and rookie second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence will hope to shore up the interior of the offensive line.
Not to mention, plenty of important contributors will return once again.
Speaking of those fancy stats, here’s how Pro Football Focus graded each of the Bills’ potential starters on offense in 2022:
DE Von Miller
PFF grade: 85.8
DE Leonard Floyd
PFF grade: 65.7
DT Ed Oliver
PFF grade: 68.5
DT DaQuan Jones
PFF grade: 72.6
LB Matt Milano
PFF grade: 73.7
LB Tyrel Dodson
PFF grade: 48.4
CB Tre'Davious White
PFF grade: 61.9
CB Kaiir Elam
PFF grade: 56.7
CB Taron Johnson
PFF grade: 68.3
S Jordan Poyer
PFF grade: 75.4
S Micah Hyde
PFF grade: 68.4
Others
LB Dorian Williams: 83.3 (Tulane)
DE Shaq Lawson: 61.8
DE Greg Rousseau: 83.6
CB Dane Jackson: 57.5
DT Tim Settle: 53.8
CB Christian Benford: 55.7