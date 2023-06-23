Bills defense PFF grades from 2022 season

It’s not the end all, be all, but analytics can give some context.

The Buffalo Bills made a few new additions on both sides of the ball during the 2023 offseason. Leonard Floyd will jump into pass rush to try and help out there. On the other side of the trenches, the likes of Connor McGovern and rookie second-round pick O’Cyrus Torrence will hope to shore up the interior of the offensive line.

Not to mention, plenty of important contributors will return once again.

Speaking of those fancy stats, here’s how Pro Football Focus graded each of the Bills’ potential starters on offense in 2022:

DE Von Miller

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 85.8

DE Leonard Floyd

PFF grade: 65.7

DT Ed Oliver

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

PFF grade: 68.5

DT DaQuan Jones

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

PFF grade: 72.6

LB Matt Milano

PFF grade: 73.7

LB Tyrel Dodson

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 48.4

CB Tre'Davious White

PFF grade: 61.9

CB Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

PFF grade: 56.7

CB Taron Johnson

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 68.3

S Jordan Poyer

PFF grade: 75.4

S Micah Hyde

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

PFF grade: 68.4

