Bills’ Dean Marlowe out for remainder of game vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills were already very thin at the safety position next to Jordan Poyer. That hole has been dug even deeper.

After halftime of the team’s Divisional-round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills announced that safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out. He has a groin injury.

It’s unclear exactly when the injury occured but during the second half Jaquan Johnson has since replaced Marlowe in the lineup.

Buffalo traded for Marlowe at the 2022 NFL deadline. He was acquired to provide depth, which the team sorely needed and still does.

Starter Micah Hyde went down in Week 2 due to a neck injury. He has practice since then but not yet returned.

Damar Hamlin is also on injured reserve following the cardiac arrest he suffered in Week 17.

Bills Wire will provide future updates as information is made available.

Related

Bills' Gabe Davis makes another incredible playoff catch vs. Bengals (video) Josh Allen bulls way into end zone for Bills touchdown Peyton Manning at Bills vs. Bengals, son wears Josh Allen jersey

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire