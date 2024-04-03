Bills deal star receiver Diggs to Texans for draft pick

NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded on Wednesday by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans (Timothy T Ludwig)

Stefon Diggs, a 1,000-yard wide receiver in each of the past six NFL seasons, was traded by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday to the Houston Texans, the Bills announced.

Diggs spent his first five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Bills in 2020, when he led the NFL with 127 catches and 1,535 yards, both career highs for any season.

The Bills will receive only a 2025 second-round draft pick while the Texans also get a later round pick in 2024 and 2025.

Over four seasons in Buffalo as a top target of quarterback Josh Allen, Diggs caught 445 passes for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns -- raking fourth in the NFL overall during that span.

The Vikings reached the playoffs three times and Buffalo four times with Diggs in the lineup, but neither team reached the Super Bowl.

The move provides 22-year-old Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, last season's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, with a top weapon in Diggs, 30, to combine with fellow receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell, tight end Dalton Schultz and former Cincinnati rusher Joe Mixon.

Diggs had a reduced role in Buffalo's attack after Joe Brady took over as the Bills' offensive coordinator last season.

The Bills will have more than $31 million in salary cap money lost in the deal following the 2024 campaign.

