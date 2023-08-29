Bills DE Von Miller reportedly will miss first 4 games on PUP list

Bills DE Von Miller tore his ACL on Thanksgiving this past season. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Buffalo Bills will reportedly keep veteran edge rusher Von Miller on the physically unable to perform list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means Miller will miss the first four games of the season: on the road against the New York Jets, at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, on the road against the Washington Commanders and at home against the Miami Dolphins.

Miller, 34, suffered a knee injury during the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24, 2022. Doctors later discovered was an ACL tear. He missed the final five games of the regular season as well as the Bills' two playoff games.

Miller underwent ACL surgery in January and said in June he expected to be healthy for the Bills' season-opener against the Jets.

“You know I love guarantees,’’ he told 9News' Mike Klis in June. “It’s me, it’s Von. I love guarantees. I want to play."

But something changed between then and now, and it leaves a hole for the Bills at edge rusher for the first month of the season. Miller tallied eight sacks and 10 tackles for a loss in 11 games in 2022 after the Bills signed him to a massive six-year, $120 million contract that offseason. Free-agent acquisition Leonard Floyd should step into Miller's role during his absence after the Bills gave Floyd a one-year deal worth up to $9 million with incentives.

The decision to keep Miller on the PUP list means he'll get additional rest as the Bills look to win the AFC East for the fourth consecutive season. The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro will be in his 12th year, though, with considerable mileage under his belt.