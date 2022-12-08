Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked as potential Colts HC candidate

The Indianapolis Colts will go through the process of hiring a new head coach this offseason and a popular name has reemerged as a candidate in the form of Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Frazier has been among the top head coach candidates for a while now, and he was even interviewed back in 2018 when the Colts went through the process before hiring Frank Reich.

As Jeff Saturday finishes up his role as interim head coach before the offseason, Frazier has been linked as a potential candidate to be hired by the Colts, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

“Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been brought up to me by more than one person lately as a name to watch for the Indianapolis Colts’ head-coaching position once the season is over. Frazier has an ally in Tony Dungy, whose word carries some weight in Indy. Frazier is a former head coach who has administered one of the league’s best defenses for several years now and likely deserves another chance. The questions in Indy would be who’s going to play quarterback and who’s going to run the offense. But Frazier certainly has a plan in place for the latter, and it’s the organization’s job to figure out the former.”

Frazier would certainly be an intriguing hire. He’s been in the league as a coach since 1999 after he played for the Chicago Bears for five seasons (1981-1985).

The Bills defense is constantly toward the top of the league, and Frazier has the experience that would help the Colts get through a rebuild. He served as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings (2011-2013) and has served as an assistant head coach three times with the Colts (2006), Vikings (2008-2010) and Bills (2020-present).

Frazier would bring a defensive mentality to the locker room, which would be a change from the offensive minds of Reich and Saturday. But there’s slight a chance he would bring over current Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Though, Dorsey himself is likely to be up for some head coaching gigs as well.

We’ll see what the offseason holds for the Colts, but there’s a lot of work to be done. The first order of business will be to find a head coach, and Frazier should be near the top of that list.

