Bills’ Dawson Knox: ‘Whatever is necessary to win’

The Miami Dolphins were put on ice this weekend, both on the field and by the weather as the Buffalo Bills bested their division rivals, 32-29.

In the process, the win clinched a playoff berth.

On an evening in Orchard Park that saw heavy snowfall and a Miami lead late in the game, it would take a certain mindset and determination throughout the game to ultimately make that win possible.

Tight end Dawson Knox was a big part of that, leading all Bills receivers for a second consecutive week and finishing with six catches on eight targets for 98 yards and a touchdown.

In last week’s win at home against the Jets, Knox had a leaping score to help the cause. This week he and fellow TE Quintin Morris both caught-for-TDs against a Dolphins team that came into Buffalo ranked second in the league in allowed catches to tight ends (79 ), having given up seven touchdowns to players at that position as well.

Knox spoke after the game about helping the Bills get the victory.

“Anytime I can be directly involved in the offense like this, it’s very exciting. It’s very fun,” Knox said during his media session. “I’ve always had the mindset that the best tight ends in the league are to be happy blocking and happy catching. So, whether it’s blocking a hundred plays out there to get the team to win or catching 10 balls going for 100 yards with touchdowns – just comes down to doing whatever is necessary to win.”

After finding Knox for a touchdown in Sunday’s contest, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took flight as well for a two-point conversion to tie the game.

Allen went 25-of-40 for 304 yards in the air with four touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 77 ground yards on 10 carries including a 44-yard run on a late fourth-quarter drive.

He was vocal in his support of Knox and in his confidence in the tight end’s abilities following the win.

“I thought Dawson played really big tonight,” Allen said to the press. “Used his size very well, can catch and run. He played a heck of a game, and I love throwing it to him. I felt like I missed him a couple times, got the ball behind him. So, some things to clean up, but again, he stepped up when we needed him most.”

Knox has been a key contributor to the Bills winning as of late, as they have secured a playoff spot, the number one seed in the AFC, and a lead in the AFC East.

Success the team will look to continue to have in their final three regular-season matchups against the Bears, Bengals, Patriots, and beyond in the postseason.

