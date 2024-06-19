Bills’ Dawson Knox shouts out Connor McGovern’s pizza team-building

The Buffalo Bills offense loves a good pizza party… really. They’re hosted by offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

Dating back to his upbringing, McGovern has loved pizza and he brought that to western New York. Revealed previously by ESPN, the Bills center used to always have pizza every Friday growing up.

Prior to signing in Buffalo, McGovern would cook pizzas with the Dallas Cowboys offensive line. Now that’s turned into an entire team building for the whole Bills offense.

Tight end Dawson Knox approves of the measure.

“Connor hosts amazing pizza parties at his house, almost bi-weekly,” Knox said at spring practices. “They’re unbelievable.”

Per Knox, McGovern will make upward of 30 pizzas for the whole group. The lineman downplayed the amount, but he confirmed it happens.

But McGovern is the head chef and makes them to his liking. McGovern said during an interview on the Centered on Buffalo Podcast that he does not prefer Buffalo style slices as he opts for thin crust instead.

“I think the thinner, New York style,” McGovern said.

For more from Knox on the team-building pizzas, see the attached WGRZ-TV clip below:

#Bills Dawson Knox shouting out Connor McGovern today for his "biweekly" pizza parties…🍕🍕🍕 "A great team building experience is eating Connor's pizza."@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/ye1zQ0nvJ6 — Lindsey Moppert (@lindseymopptv) June 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire