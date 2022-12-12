Bills’ Dawson Knox on Jets TD: ‘I have to get in’

On a snowy day in Orchard Park, the Bills outplayed the Jets for a 20-12 victory at home.

Buffalo was challenged often by the Jets defense throughout the game, and gradually began ramping up their play more and more to counter it.

This included a signature hurdle from QB Josh Allen, but also a very Allen-like leap from one of his teammates as well.

On a first down, Buffalo ran a levels concept with WR Stefon Diggs running deep, RB Devin Singletary in the flat, and Dawson Knox in the middle.

Allen found Knox with a throw to the 10-yard line that the tight end would turn into a 24-yard play. going airborne at the goal line to get the score.

It was his first score since facing Green Bay in Week 8.

“When I saw a couple of guys at the goal line, it was, ‘ I have to get in,’ ” Knox said to the media.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner attempted to defend Knox at the goal line as S Jordan Whitehead hit the TE in the back. Knox wouldn’t be denied though as he landed for a touchdown.

He paid homage to his hurdle-friendly QB postgame, saying “Anytime you can try to be like Josh good things happen.”

Allen was complimentary back to the tight end on his acrobatic and athletic play as well.

“A heckuva, Superman, heroic-type performance to dive in,” Allen said.

Knox finished the day leading all receivers with 41 yards via four receptions on seven targets. This season he has only had more than four catches just once, hauling in seven against Cleveland.

Yet the Bills have 10 wins, and more may be ahead before the season’s out. The team controls its own destiny, first place in the AFC and the top spot in the AFC East are theirs.

“Frustration is going to be natural anytime you’re not directly producing like you know you can,” Knox added. “But we’re winning games so I’m happy.”

Knox and the Bills will have a chance to help keep the momentum going next Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins for another AFC East matchup in Buffalo.

