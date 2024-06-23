Bills’ Dawson Knox excited for Joe Brady’s first full season

The way Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox describes the way Joe Brady handled being offensive coordinator in 2023 was him being “thrown into the fire.”

Brady took over when Ken Dorsey was fired by the Bills. Doing so in the middle of a campaign makes it tough for everybody to get on the same page.

That has not been a problem so far this spring in Orchard Park.

Early on this offseason, Brady said life post-Stefon Diggs trade to the Houston Texans will be one that sees “everybody eat.”

That checked out with comments made by Knox during minicamp. He mentioned that Brady is a very open coach and willing to involve players in how they are used in the game plan.

Knox appreciates it, and he’s probably not alone.

“Just seeing that two-way street has been pretty cool so far,” Knox said.

For more from Knox, see the attached WGRZ-TV clip below:

#Bills TE Dawson Knox happy to have full offseason now to work w/ Joe Brady as the OC. "He kinda pours into us where we feel comfortable going up to his office and saying we like this, don't like that, and just seeing that two-way street has been pretty cool."#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/WMiWPD0joA — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) June 12, 2024

