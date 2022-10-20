Bills’ Dawson Knox bullies FOX Sports into fixing ‘New York’ graphic

Bills tight end Dawson Knox was the game-winning touchdown hero against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now he’s the hero for a second reason. He politely reminded FOX Sports of geography.

The media outlet put together a graphic that had the records of all the “New York” teams. Knox noticed it on Twitter. From there, he did Buffalo’s work.

Knox clapped back in question form:

Of course, Knox is referencing how the Bills are the onnly team that actually play in New York State. Meanwhile, the Jets and Giants technically play in New Jersey.

And to Knox’s credit… it worked.

FOX Sports later caught what he meant. They “fixed” the graphic, and even tagged the tight end in it.

Check it out below:

Related

WATCH: Bills' Gabe Davis mic'd up during win over the Chiefs Bills' Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week again NFL analyst Nick Wright still adamant Chiefs are better than Bills (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire