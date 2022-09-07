The Bills have locked up one of their key offensive contributors.

Buffalo and tight end Dawson Knox have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

A third-round pick in 2019, Knox emerged last year as one of the Bills’ top offensive threats. He caught 49 passes for 587 yards with nine touchdowns in the regular season, adding seven receptions for 98 yards with a pair of TDs in the playoffs.

Knox was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He has 101 career receptions for 1,263 yards with 14 scores.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Knox is expected to become one of the top five highest-paid at his position. Knox is slated to sign the deal after Buffalo’s Wednesday practice.

The Bills will take on the Rams to open the season tomorrow night.

Bills, Dawson Knox agree to four-year contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk