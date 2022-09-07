Bills, Dawson Knox agree to 4-year extension

On the eve of the season opener, Dawson Knox was rewarded with a hefty new contract from the Buffalo Bills. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Knox and the Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year extension.

The deal keeps Knox in Buffalo through the 2026 season and will make him one of the five highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. That would mean this contract pays Knox at least $13.7 million per year, which would put him ahead of David Njoku and in the company of George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews.

Last season, Knox caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. This deal comes as he enters his fourth season in the NFL, totaling 101 catches and 1,263 yards in his first three years.

Bills and TE Dawson Knox reached agreement on a four-year contract extension that ties to him Buffalo through 2026 season, per sources. The deal is expected to place Knox in the top five highest-paid tight ends in the league. He will sign it after practice today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire