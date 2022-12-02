Bills’ David Quessenberry questionable to return vs. Patriots

Bills offensive lineman David Quessenberry is questionable to return against the New England Patriots in Week 13.

The team announced that Quessenberry has sustained an ankle injury. The injury occurred late in the third quarter of the contest while the Bills were ahead 17-7.

Quessenberry started against the Patriots due to an injury to Dion Dawkins.

The Bills’ usual first-team left tackle is battling an ankle injury of his own and was unable to play against the Pats.

Without Quessenberry, Bobby Hart check in at tackle initially.

Bills Wire will provide updates as information is made available.

Related

Bills' Josh Allen pulls off incredible score vs. Patriots (video) Bills' Stefon Diggs hits double-digit TDs vs. Patriots (video) Buffalo Bills place Von Miller on injured reserve

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire