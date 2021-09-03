Bills’ Daryl Williams make’s PFF’s ‘All-Underrated Team’

Buffalo knows that Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams is good.

Now he’s starting to get his well-earned national attention.

Pro Football Focus released their “All-Underrated Team” heading into 2021. At right tackle, the pick is Williams:

After an injury-plagued, up-and-down five-year stint with Carolina to begin his NFL career, Williams joined the Bills to be their starting right tackle before the 2020 season. Not only did he play in all 19 games, but he also played at an extremely high level. His 80.0 pass-blocking grade ranked fourth among right tackles.

Williams has been a pleasant surprise for the Bills. At one point after 2020, even Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane admitted what we all thought.

He didn’t think Williams had it in him. But then at last offseason’s training camp, Williams he forced the team’s hand, almost making them start him.

Signing Williams, and rolling the dice on the 29-year-old, paid off.

It paid for Williams, too. His efforts also convinced that Bills to sign him to a long-term extension this offseason.

PFF graded Williams a 79.2 overall in 2020, only slightly behind left tackle Dion Dawkins’ grade of 80.6.

